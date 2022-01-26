news, latest-news,

A young girl in her early teens has been airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital in serious condition after being pulled from the water at Garie Beach. She was one of three teenage girls who had to be rescued after almost drowning at the beach in the lower Royal National Park. Police, RFS and seven paramedic crews and two choppers arrived just after 6.15pm and were involved in the rescue operation. Lifesavers performed CPR on the youngest girl for some time before transporting her to Sydney Children's Hospital. Read more: Rescue at unpatrolled Port Kembla beach An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said that the other teenagers were in a stable condition. "Five of our paramedic crew were called to the scene just after 6.15pm. A rescue chopper then landed on the beach," the spokeswoman said. A further two paramedic crews and another ambulance chopper was also at the beach in the lower Royal National Park. The other two girls were taken by ambulance to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

