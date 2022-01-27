news, latest-news,

The 2022 Clifton Contemporary Art Fair is already a spectacular success. The Art Fair was just four days into its 10-day run, when the fundraiser for the Clifton School of Arts (CSA), broke its fundraising efforts of previous years, with sales in the 10s of thousands. Co-curators Vyvian Wilson and David Roach said they couldn't be happier. "This means not only money into the pockets of artists who have been doing it very tough over COVID but, thanks to the generosity of those same artists, 25 per cent commission goes to support the great work of the CSA," Roach said. Plans have been approved for extensions to the 110 year old School of Arts building that will provide much-needed accessible access and facilities as well as a small, multifunction gallery at the rear. Roach added the new and improved CSA would be community based and available for the community. Organisers said that the success of the Clifton Art Fair is even sweeter because they had to postpone it twice in 2021 due to COVID lockdowns and restrictions. "It's incredible to see the Illawarra community reunite after all the upheavals with COVID to come out and support the CSA and our local artists," Wilson said. With its world famous Sea Cliff Bridge and the newly renovated Imperial Hotel, Clifton has become the go to destination for travellers. Finding a park at weekends can be challenging. As such Roach urged that anyone planning to visit the Art Fair on the weekend should respect the local residents and car pool if they can or catch public transport. With 12 artists and 61 works for sale the Art Fair is open everyday 10am - 5pm until Sunday, January 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/3d1155da-4a91-4e3b-803a-a1aff0c1f3c5.jpg/r0_837_3009_2537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg