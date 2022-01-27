coronavirus, COVID-19 cases, Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), Shellharbour LGA, Shoalhaven LGA ', Kiama LGA, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID cases, NSW Health

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has recorded 912 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. No deaths were recorded in the region in the previous 24 hours. There are 178 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the district. The ISLHD does not provide details of how many are in intensive care or require ventilation. According to ISLHD, the latest COVID figures for the region include both PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), which were counted for the first time this week. PCR tests accounted for 507 cases while 405 were from RATs. A breakdown of the PCR tests only shows 486 cases were in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 210 cases were in Shellharbour LGA, 170 cases were in the Shoalhaven LGA and 46 cases were in Kiama LGA. A breakdown of the new positive cases detected by PCR test via postcode is as follows: Wollongong LGA: 2500 - 80; 2502 - 40; 2505 - 11; 2506 - 18; 2508 - 23; 2515 - 22; 2516 - 11; 2517 - 35; 2518 - 41; 2519 - 39; 2525 - 32; 2526 - 57; 2530 - 77; Shellharbour LGA: 2527 - 83; 2528 - 63; 2529 - 64; Shoalhaven LGA: 2535 - 16; 2538 - 3; 2539 - 29; 2540 - 63; 2541 - 59; Kiama LGA: 2533 - 40; 2534 - 6. It comes as NSW recorded a total of 17,316 new cases in the 24-hour period. Of those, 7382 were from PCR tests and 9934 were from RATs. There are 2722 patients admitted to NSW hospitals, of which 181 are in intensive care and 72 are on ventilators. There are currently 181,527 active COVID-19 cases in NSW. There were 29 deaths recorded across the state in the past 24 hours, including 19 men and 10 women. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 1198. Of the 29 people who died, two people were aged in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and six were in their 90s. NSW Health said older age was a significant risk factor for serious illness and death, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. Four of those who died had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 16 people had received two doses, two had received one dose and seven unvaccinated. NSW Health is continuing to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder. Vaccination rates as at January 25 show more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 93.9 per cent have received two doses. Of those aged 12 to 15, 83 per cent have received a first dose and 78.4 per cent have received two doses. The one-dose vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 stands at 33.1 per cent. The booster shot vaccination rate for people aged 18 and over is 36.2 per cent.

