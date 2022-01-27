Driver disappears after Berkeley pursuit

news, latest-news, police, pursuit, Pol Air, Berkeley, chase, Hunt Place, York Street, Warwick Street

The driver involved in a high speed chase in Berkeley on Wednesday, January 26 has evaded police. Shortly after 6pm, officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Hunt Place, Berkeley. After failing to stop, the police commenced a pursuit of the vehicle. The police followed the vehicle onto Warwick Street where it drove through a fence and into bushland. The male driver and female passenger then fled from the vehicle. Multiple units were involved in the pursuit, including the police helicopter and the police dog squad. Police later found a 30-year-old woman in York Street. "She was arrested and later released pending further inquiries," said a police spokesperson. There have been no reports of injuries and investigations are continuing.

