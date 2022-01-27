Wollongong lifesavers perform over 40 rescues on Australia Day

news, latest-news,

Surf lifesavers on Wollongong beaches alone performed 43 rescues on Wednesday after sunny, warm conditions saw people flock to the water. Surf Life Saving Illawarra recorded eight rescues at Corrimal, seven at Bulli, and six at Wollongong City Beach. Lifesavers at Wollongong City had to save swimmers from rips just after 7am and just after 7pm, times outside patrol hours. Read more: 'Low act': Teen avoids punishment after spitting on Hotel Illawarra guard Meanwhile, members of the public also pulled four children from the water at the unpatrolled MM Beach at Port Kembla after they got caught in a rip. Two children were taken to hospital for assessment but later discharged. Amongst the busyness of the Australia Day crowds, lifesavers at Sandon Point, Towradgi, Puckeys and Port Kembla conducted searches for missing children. All were found safe. Windang lifesavers also used a jetski to search for a possible missing person after an empty kayak was found floating near Windang Bridge. Read more: Bulli man digs into suffering to create podcast gold However, the search was called off when no one made any reports of a missing person or a person in distress. A teenage girl was also flown to hospital in a critical condition after at near-drowning at Garie Beach in the Royal National Park. The girl was one of three who were pulled from the water in the late afternoon on Australia Day. The teenager received CPR before she was airlifted to the Sydney Children's Hospital. An update on her condition was not available on Thursday. The two other girls were taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/9ebb1310-eebc-42d9-a00b-49a200e863eb.jpg/r0_181_4644_2805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg