Top HSC results for TIGS

TIGS, The Illawarra Grammar School, Year 12 2022, HSC results

The Illawarra Grammar School's (TIGS) 2021 graduating class were a truly exceptional group of students. Principal Judi Nealy said, "As a school, we aim to provide every student with the strongest start in life, to see them grow each day, building on the learnings of the day before; growing into people of character, curiosity, compassion, critical thinking and courage; students ready to take on the challenges of an ever-changing world. "And what change they saw: last year's HSC class faced one of the most challenging HSC years in memory - with COVID-19 disrupting face-to-face learning, adding uncertainty not just in the classroom, but for day-to-day life for all of us. "It takes focus and courage to stay on track in a year like that. At TIGS, our year 12 students rose to the occasion. "With the support of their families, friends and teachers, our students were able to focus on their goals and achieve incredible success. The results speak for themselves." Leading up to the final exams, 84 per cent of TIGS students had been offered early entry into The University of Wollongong. In total, 20 of their students made the Distinguished Achievers List, with another 46 students achieving Band 5 results. Four students, Isobel Kinnear, Tsz Lun Yip, Xavier Do and Sally Lefoe achieved Band 5 or 6 in all of their courses, with Isobel also achieving the prestigious First in Course for Dance which she completed externally to TIGS. The Illawarra Grammar School would like to congratulate Cameron Davidson on achieving the highest ATAR of 97.85. We would also like to congratulate Olivia Barber, Jayson Cooper, Jessica Hall, Mikayla Kotsofski, Zoe McGovern, Daniel Michelmore, Alana Newhouse, Hugo Parrish, Nicholas Seal, Ella Vartazarian, Aria Bacic-Johnston, Chole van Ommen, Sally Gyngell, and Sarah Collins for exceptional achievement in their exams. Excellent HSC results are certainly cause for excitement and pride because they represent a step toward a bright future. "Nothing makes us prouder as teachers than seeing students discover and follow their passions. Three of our students will be doing just that this year," Judi said. "Xia Lian Wilson and Sarah Collins were both accepted into highly competitive courses at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music where they will continue to follow their love of singing and performance, and Poppy Townsend will be following her passion for performance in an equally competitive course at NIDA. "While our students are moving on, we know this is neither the beginning or the end, but another step on their journey. And as a School and a community we couldn't be happier to have been a part of it. "The TIGS class of 2021 has truly inspired us. Our sincerest congratulations to all graduating students." The Illawarra Grammar School is located at 10-12 Western Avenue, Mangerton. For more information about the school or for enrolment enquiries give them a call on 4220 0200 or go to tigs.nsw.edu.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/c1dbd5a1-d3b5-4cbe-b7e8-90d5a6370410.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Top HSC results for TIGS

Daniel Michelmore and Sally Lefoe.