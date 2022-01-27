news, latest-news, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID-19 vaccination hubs, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) vaccine clinics, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) COVID vaccine clinics, Illawarra Aboriginal community, Illawarra Aboriginal community COVID

Illawarra's Aboriginal community is being called on to protect themselves and their mob against COVID-19 at one of two walk-in vaccination clinics operating over the next two days. The clinics are being run by Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) and are open to Aboriginal men, women and children aged five and over. No appointment is necessary and anyone can simply walk in and receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot if they are eligible. The first clinic will operate Friday, January 28, 10am-3pm, at Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, 93-109 Princes Highway, Dapto. The second clinic will operate on Saturday, January 29, 10am-3pm, at Koori Men's Group, 2 Wilga Close, Albion Park Rail. Details: Phone Kristie, 0434 569 735.

