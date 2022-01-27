Albion Park man accused of bashing brother on Australia Day

news, latest-news,

An Albion Park man stands accused of beating up his brother after a booze-fuelled argument on Australia Day. A document of allegations tendered to Wollongong Local Court on Thursday said Ian Douglas Bray, 33, was at his brother's Gwynneville home on Wednesday having drinks when an argument allegedly broke out because his brother told him to be quiet. This allegedly escalated into an "intense physical altercation", in which Bray is accused of putting his brother in a chokehold to the point his brother was gurgling. Read more: Jury returns verdict in Woonona murder trial After another person at the home intervened and police were called, Bray left the home. But about 35 minutes later he allegedly returned and he was told to leave. Bray's brother came out and Bray allegedly jumped over an overturned wheelie bin to get at him, before punching him to the face. The victim was knocked to the ground and Bray allegedly got on top of him and punched him again, multiple times to the face. A witness called triple-0 and police arrived to find the victim had visible injuries to his face and body, and was bleeding from his nose and one knee. The officers found Bray on a rear patio. Both Bray and the victim had been drinking. Read more: Driver disappears after Berkeley pursuit Bray's brother did not make a formal statement but provided a version of events that police captured on body-worn camera and allowed officers to photograph his injuries. Because of his intoxication, Bray was not interviewed. At the time of the alleged incident, he was on bail for allegations of drink-driving and leading police on a pursuit through residential streets of Albion Park last November, and also a community corrections order. Bray fronted Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault. In applying for bail defence lawyer Fiona Jowett said Bray was completing programs on drugs and alcohol and gambling, as well as seeing a psychologist once a week, which he would not have access to in custody. She told the court he was also taking medication for anxiety and depression, as well as tics he experienced as a result of a brain disorder. Read more: 'Low act': Teen avoids punishment after spitting on Hotel Illawarra security guard The court heard Bray was also a stay-at-home father for his children. Police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin said the medication Bray required could be supplied in custody, and forced abstinence from alcohol "might be a good thing" in light of the programs he was undertaking. While Bray had a relatively short criminal history involving no violence, Sergeant Novatin said it showed he was not willing to comply with the law. But Magistrate Gabriel Fleming granted Bray bail. While there was a "strong likelihood" he would go to jail if convicted of the offence, Magistrate Fleming said the situation in custody was "extremely onerous" because of COVID-19. Conditions of Bray's bail include reporting to police twice a week and no contact with his brother or any witnesses. He will return to court next week. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

