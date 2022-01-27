news, latest-news,

A woman was admitted to hospital after her partner attacked her with a meat cleaver in East Corrimal this week, police have alleged. Simon Peter Porceddu, 45, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening an apprehended violence order in relation to the alleged incident. Police documents said Porceddu's partner was at a Parker Street, East Corrimal home on Tuesday evening speaking to the occupants when Porceddu arrived and an argument allegedly erupted. Read more: Albion Park man accused of bashing brother on Australia Day One of the residents allegedly saw the woman cowering while Porceddu stood over her, so he told Porceddu to leave. Both Porceddu and the victim left and walked up the street but the argument continued. Porceddu is accused of then striking the victim in the area of her right shoulder blade with a meat cleaver, leaving a 20-centimetre cut. He allegedly took off while the woman ran back to the home, clutching her wound and screaming, "He's stabbed me". One of the occupants called triple-0 and the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, while police established a crime scene. They canvassed the street but could not find the weapon, nor pinpoint where the alleged incident took place. Read more: Jury returns verdict in Woonona murder trial However, they seized a T-shirt worn by the victim that had a large hole surrounded by blood and what appeared to be her hair. It was anticipated the woman would have surgery to clean and repair the wound. Porceddu was arrested in Towradgi the next morning and when police asked him what caused the argument, he allegedly replied, "She just pushes my buttons". In court on Thursday police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin opposed Porceddu's release on bail, saying the prosecution's case was strong and he would very likely be jailed if found guilty. Sergeant Novatin said Porceddu had a history of domestic violence matters, and he held concerns for the safety of the victim and the wider community. Legal Aid lawyer Fiona Jowett said Porceddu's last matter of violence was in 2007 and he had never spent time in custody before. Read more: New interns join COVID-19 frontline in Illawarra's public hospitals COVID isolation requirements made custody onerous, Ms Jowett said, and bail conditions such as daily reporting to police and a curfew could mitigate any risks. But Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said the alleged offending was "very serious" and involved a "high degree of violence". She was not satisfied concerns could be addressed, saying there remained an unacceptable risk to the victim's safety and Porceddu failing to appear at court. Porceddu was denied bail and his matter will return to court in March. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/f6c9cf81-ba41-4feb-8362-ee3424d89f18.jpg/r0_291_5184_3220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg