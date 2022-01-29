How the government is devaluing labour

comment, your-say,

For nearly a decade the federal Coalition governments appear to have deliberately pursued policies that drive up land prices and suppress wages. We have an economy that, more than ever before, rewards speculation and usury far more than honest and productive toil. Rising land prices have undermined the value of labour and made it much more difficult to build homes and to engage in productive enterprise. The Morrison government may win a scattering of votes from home owners or mortgagors placated or conned by the illusion of wealth flowing from rapidly rising property prices. But the large majority of home owners should see that they have been handed a very hollow victory. All that has really changed is they are now relatively more privileged than young people stuck in the family home, renters or the homeless. We need to level the field by lifting taxation off the backs of workers and collecting the rent of land for public revenue. Ronald E Johnson, Charnwood Alex Hawke, the LNP Minister for Immigration has joined the Conga Line of LNP government officials to take actions that impinge in an unfair way on the Tamil family from Biloela, currently in immigration detention. Immigration Minister Hawke, in June 2021, made a decision that prevented 3 members of the Murugappan family from applying for further bridging visas. This action by the Minister, has been declared by the Federal Circuit Court as procedurally unfair! Previously, there have been a number of actions by the LNP government, that have been declared as unfair. Some people are speculating that if the family was blonde and/or blue eyed, they would not be treated in this shabby manner. Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 and his legal circus was over by January 16. This family were dragged out of their Biloela house nearly four years ago. The legal system dealt with Djokovic in a matter of days, whereas this family have had nearly four years of turmoil. Where do the federal election votes lie? Peter Corkish, Wollongong Conservative voters who value the environment, and feel strongly that more action should be taken to counter climate change, will have much to think about before voting at the next federal election. The voters will be aware, of course, that a vote for the conservatives will also be a vote for Barnaby Joyce. Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA Our healthcare workers are totally exhausted and our hospitals are completely overwhelmed, I know that is not the prime minister's fault, but I do clearly remember him assuring the nation on television that our hospital systems were ready for the next wave. It is now clear that was a total fib. Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/d4165982-a68c-4ce7-b358-7da0b4f68ca6.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg