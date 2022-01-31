subscribers-only,

Following the Djokovic fracas and it coming to light that there were still people in immigration detention, I tried to look for the bigger picture. The federal government has well and truly complicated the statistics, although this is not helped by the amount and complexity of legislation! I was able to find reasonably good statistics for offshore detention. As at the end of October 2021, there were close to 240 people in offshore detention, principally PNG and Nauru. The budget for the 2021/2022 year for offshore detention is an eye-watering $811 million. It costs about $3.4 million pa to keep a person in offshore detention. But it is also an awfully large amount for those in onshore detention. The 'do gooder' in me ought to suggest that efforts be made to find a long-term outcome for detained people, in fact we have a humane responsibility and the government has a fiscal and monetary responsibility to reduce costs in this area. Of course it may not be easy, but it has to be done. This is not totally coming from my 'do good' genes, but Australia has been diminished in the eyes of the world in its treatment of who wants to come to Australia Peter Corkish, Wollongong As a deeply divided world stands on the precipice of a nuclear showdown, the US, Russia, NATO and Ukraine must step back from a war that can never be won and that must never be fought. During the Cuban missile crisis, President John F Kennedy secretly agreed to remove US nuclear missiles from Turkey in return for the Soviet removal of its missiles in Cuba. He demonstrated for all time that only through compromise was this same divided world able to avert the most dangerous crisis in human history. So with President Vladimir Putin talking about the ability to launch Russia's "Tsirkon" submarine-based hypersonic missiles off the US coastline with nuclear payloads that can reach Washington in just five minutes, can a compromise solution still be found? The answer lies in how seriously we take these words from the late Reverend Dr Martin Luther King: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." Reverend Dr Vincent Zankin (Former ADF chaplain), Rivett It will be interesting to see how many conservative media commentators express outrage that Andrew O'Keefe has allegedly attacked, punched, choked and kicked an innocent woman compared to their outrage launched at Ms Tame for not smiling for a photo with our PM. Violence against women must be publicly made totally unacceptable for everyone in our society. Women not smiling for fragile male egos is not violence. Doug Steley, Heyfield Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

