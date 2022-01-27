news, latest-news,

Shaping the new Community Strategic Plan (CSP) is Kiama Council's first order of business. So said Mayor Neil Reilly and Council CEO Jane Strout, who have been busy setting the direction for the organisation's sustainable future. The CSP will be developed via a series of Mayor and councillor-led community workshops that will outline Council's current challenges and key strategic priorities, and invite feedback from residents. Cr Reilly said discussions with the new council had been positive so far. "It's wonderful to see that our council team represents a good balance of views, experiences and backgrounds," the mayor said. "This diversity will ensure our community has strong representation in Council's decisions over the next three years - starting with the development of our new CSP, the document that sets the compass for all of Council's operations." Ms Stroud said work on the CSP - which all new councils are tasked with creating - comes at an ideal time, enabling Kiama Council to set an agenda that is both grounded in reality, informed by current challenges and strategic in terms of strengthening Council's ongoing financial sustainability. "The Community Strategic Plan drives our budget and, ultimately, the services we deliver across the municipality. We also use it to report against annually so it's important that it is a document that is practical, and that propels us towards the strategic improvements that need to be made in the business in the next four years," she said. A series of CSP-focused community workshops will be held across the Local Government Area (LGA), facilitated by the Mayor and councillors, and supported by staff. In the workshops, councillors will outline the challenges, priorities and opportunities the organisation has and provide a series of fact sheets on the 'state of play' in core business areas. Cr Reilly said the new Council was committed to listening to the community and transparently sharing information as decisions were made. "While there are challenges to overcome, we have an exciting opportunity to set a clear direction for Kiama Council's new era." Dates for the workshops will be announced next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/b238f0f6-1764-47c0-a58b-603c3a3705eb.jpg/r2_483_4832_3212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg