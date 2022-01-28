news, latest-news,

Twelve months of activities are in the works to celebrate the 50th year of WollCon. Wollongong Conservatorium of Music is kicking off the 50th birthday year with a whole new look and a new website, both of which have been developed by a local designer. WollCon CEO David Francis said exciting birthday celebration plans included a festival weekend in September which will feature WollCon's musicians, music staff as well as guest artists and specially commissioned new works. "We are unashamedly using the 50th birthday as a springboard to talk about everything WollCon contributes to the musical life of the region and how our work delivers positive change through music," he said. "The new website beautifully reflects the range of experiences people of all ages have when learning and participating in music activities at WollCon. It also celebrates our esteemed alumni and it's wonderful to see their stories illustrating WollCon's impact." Read more: Record breaking Clifton Contemporary Art Fair continues WollCon has planned a year-long program of events to showcase its activities. Both The Jazz Program and BlueScope Youth Orchestra will host performances in Wollongong Town Hall. They will be joined by alumni and will perform alongside guest artists such as celebrated pianist Caroline Almonte, who will play a Mozart piano concerto with BlueScope Youth Orchestra in July. The centrepiece of the birthday celebrations will be a weekend music festival at WollCon, in the Wollongong Botanic Garden. Running the weekend of September 10-11, the free spectacular will showcase WollCon artists, music staff and guest performers such as Sydney's Hot Potato Band who are 'resident' throughout the year with WollCon's the Con Artists. The Conservatorium is also commissioning two other significant works for the 50th birthday year. Celebrated Australian composer, Matthew Hindson, who is an alumni of the Con, will be writing a work for BlueScope Youth Orchestra to celebrate the long relationship between WollCon and the steel industry in Wollongong. That work will be premiered in December at Wollongong Town Hall in a concert which will also feature a new work by jazz composer and 2019 Freedman Jazz Fellow, Novak Manojlovic. This will be rounded off with an after-show party featuring the Con Artists and other community ensembles. Read more: Wollongong Workshop Theatre season cancelled due to COVID case "We are grateful that the 50th birthday year celebrations have been supported by our core funders, the Department of Education as well as grants from Create NSW and Creative Partnerships," Mr Francis said. "Our community can also play its part by making donations to WollCon to support our future, in the knowledge that the Plus 1 program will match, dollar for dollar, every donation made. "In light of the Plus 1 funding we are launching a fundraising campaign with the aim of raising $15,000 to support our work this year and into the future." Yesterday's Stories have also created a short-film capturing the history of WollCon to date, which can be viewed on WollCon's new website at https://wollcon.com.au/about/history/ The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

