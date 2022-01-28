Bateup targets Bega Cup with The Guru

news, latest-news,

Speak to Theresa Bateup for long enough and invariably the Bega Cup Carnival will pop up in conversation. It's a highlight on the trainer's calendar and the one weekend she goes all-out to secure a country cup. This year is no different, Bateup sending 14 horses to the two-day carnival. Read more: Joe Ible finding feet at Kembla Grange and ready to chase further success Densaur shapes as the most exciting prospect, the Kembla trainer confident he can break his maiden. The Guru will fly the flag in Sunday's Bega Cup, Bateup optimistic he can go one better than 2021 runner-up Golly I'm Lucky. "I love the Sapphire Coast," Bateup said. "I love the track, I love the club. It's like my home away from home. "I've had a lot of success down there and it's a track where horses get their chances and the club always treats us well. "The Guru has had three weeks in the paddock, he's heading into the mile first-up after a jump out on Tuesday. He might be a touch underdone, but a mile at this grade, he'll need freshness in his legs." Bateup will be at the Sapphire Coast on Saturday, but will have one eye on Rosehill, with 2020 Bega Cup winner Monegal contesting a 1500-metres BenchMark 88. The trainer considered sending the mare back to Bega, but decided to chase a second-straight city win. Having dominated her rivals a fortnight ago, Bateup is confident Monegal will be right in the finish "I see no reason why she can't be in the mix. It's a step up in grade, but she's competed in that grade before. "If she was to produce the effort she did a fortnight ago and the race is run to suit, I see no reason why she can't run a similar race."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/eb34a32d-ec4f-4b35-b544-9e68460d1735.jpg/r19_405_7577_4675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg