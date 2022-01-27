Illawarra dominate rivals to claim NSW Indoor Hockey title

news, latest-news,

Illawarra maintained their regional indoor hockey supremacy by defeating North West Sydney 7-0 in the final of the NSW Under-18 Boys Indoor Hockey Championships in Goulburn last Sunday. This victory followed from Illawarra's previous win in the Men's Open State title in Goulburn and the Boys' Under-15 State title in Orange a week later. Read more: Apps determined to tick final box in decorated career Illawarra coach Zac Nyrhinen was super stoked with the win, his first gold medal as a representative coach and perhaps as redemption from losing the final for outdoor to Newcastle last year in Wollongong. "It was very much a one-sided game with a lot of field goals causing our high strikers to get a lot of easy goals,'' Nyrhinen said. The boys stuck to the system and didn't change anything over the weekend. "I had a very talented team that was capable of playing a number of positions which made running subs easy. They all listened very well and stuck to our game plan 90 per cent of the time." The Illawarra team raced to a 4-0 lead at the break pressing hard early and putting the Sydney team under tremendous pressure. The goals came from Sam Wright-Smith and Scott Crisafi who each finished the match with a double. The second half saw Illawarra slightly fall back but they eventually took possession of the game with more confidence and added three more goals through another double from Wright-Smith and Tom Duncan. In the semi-final, the Illawarra team easily beat Tamworth 7-1 with braces from Micheal Arthur, Scott Crisafi and Taz Nyrhinen and a single goal from Tom Duncan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/69b663a7-80ca-4b5c-9344-9a02bd2b25bc.JPG/r6_70_2041_1220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg