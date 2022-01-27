Provincial Championships expands to include Midway stables

news, latest-news,

The Provincial Championships will look considerably different this year, with Racing NSW announcing an overhaul of the lucrative series. After the launch of the Midway races last winter, the Provincial Championships have now been expanded to include all Midway-eligible stables. Read more: Joe Ible finding feet at Kembla Grange and ready to chase further success That means smaller city trainers will now have the opportunity to qualify for the $500,000 feature on April 9. The series is now known as the Provincial-Midway Championships and will be open to the likes of Annabel Neasham, Gary Portelli and John Sargent. There are now seven qualifying races, three for provincial stables, three for both provincial and midway stables and one wildcard heat. The Illawarra heat will be run on Kembla Grange Classic day on March 11. By expanding the series, the competition for places in the final will be fierce, with Kembla trainers now required to fend off both provincial and city rivals in order to contest the rich race during The Championships.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/9e061336-84fb-49a1-8379-c8bcbe8c5838.jpg/r3_258_4837_2989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg