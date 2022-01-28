news, latest-news, south-coast-cricket, lake-illawarra, mark-ulcigari

Mark Ulcigrai has enjoyed his fair share of silverware in recent years. The Lake Illawarra skipper has led his side in an unprecedented run, the Lakers claiming the last 12 South Coast trophies on offer. That doesn't make him any less hungry for more, however, and Ulcigrai is determined to lead the squad to victory in Sunday's Twenty20 final. "Every trophy is important," Ulcigrai said. "We're going for our fifth in a row, we want to keep that going. "It's exciting times, it's not always the same players in our side. We've got some new faces in the final this year. It's exciting for those young guys who have come in and stepped up." The Lakers will take on Kiama in the decider, the two teams progressing after securing final-round wins last weekend. Read more: Heavyweights prepare for multi-round battle The sides did not play during the regular season, the match one of many this summer washed out. Lake Illawarra did prevail in a 50-overs game earlier in the season. Despite this, Ulcigrai is preparing for a tough match. "Kiama are a dark horse, they've shown they can beat the top sides. The shorter the format, it brings the teams closer together. "All it takes is one guy to get 50 or one bowler to get dominated and the game's over. I believe we have the variety and enough depth that we can defend or contain our opponents." Saturday will see a standard round of South Coast one-day action, with Lake Illawarra to face Albion Park. Kiama host Shellharbour, Kookas take on Oak Flats and The Rail have the bye.

