Speak up for Angela O'Donnell and all victims of domestic violence: Editorial

subscribers-only,

They are places where people should be able to feel safe. Their own home, with their partner, is one of them. On New Year's Eve in 2019 for Angela O'Donnell, this wasn't the case. Her final words, "Petero, Petero, oh my God...look at me, look at me" are distressing. The shock and surprise that someone she trusted and loved could cause her harm is clear. Yesterday Petero Baleinapuka was found guilty of stabbing Ms O'Donnell in her apartment in Campbell Street, Woonona. He stabbed her 14 times, dressed his wounds, had a beer and went for a drive. He was only picked up by police when they saw him driving erratically, and then he crashed the car. Mind-numbingly he confessed to stabbing her during the police interview but pleaded not guilty to the crime in the Supreme Court. The court never established why Baleinapuka stabbed his partner. His reasons aren't important. In the end, a mother, sister and daughter died for no good reason at all. Speaking after the verdict was returned Kevin Arrow, Ms O'Donnell's brother, called for the public to speak out against domestic violence. We support his message. Our journalists hear cases of domestic violence in court every day. We are told by services supporting people in domestic violence situations that the number of calls has increased during the pandemic. On average, a woman a week dies of domestic violence in Australia. One in three women has experienced physical violence since the age of 15. Domestic abuse is one of the main drivers of homelessness among women, children and men. It feels hopeless, but it's not. In the Illawarra, Sally Stevenson CEO of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, has a Women's Trauma Recovery Centre plan. For a $25m investment over five years it will proactively work to end the cycle of abuse. It's too late for Angela, but let's not rest on our laurels anymore and find a way to end this cycle. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/a26fa9b0-fbc1-4a4d-813c-ef692ee04021.png/r46_0_1158_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg