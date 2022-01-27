news, latest-news,

A Woonona man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Angela O'Donnell in a bloody and ferocious stabbing attack on New Year's Day 2019. A 12-person jury were satisfied Petero Baleinapuka, 58, intentionally killed Ms O'Donnell when he stabbed her at least 14 times with two knives in their Campbell Street, Woonona apartment. Justice Desmond Fagan thanked the jury for their service during the Supreme Court trial in Wollongong. Read more: 'Low act': Teen avoids punishment after spitting on Hotel Illawarra guard Jurors deliberated for about an hour after they adjourned for deliberations at 10.15am on Thursday before returning to court to deliver their verdict at 11.15am. The Crown alleged Baleinapuka killed Ms O'Donnell inside her apartment about 10.30pm before he drank beers, tended to his own hand injuries and got into her car. He tried to flee from police but he crashed and was arrested in the early hours of New Year's Day before he allegedly told officers, "I killed her, I didn't mean to hurt her, I loved her". He then made admissions, telling detectives he stabbed her five times - three while she was standing then twice after she had fallen to the ground - during an interview at the police station. The court heard the couple visited one of Ms O'Donnell's aunts during the day before going to buy swimmers, cigarettes then alcohol at a Woonona bottle shop. Later that night they visited two licensed venues before catching an Uber back to their unit about 9.20pm. Read More: Inside the mind of a killer - timeline shows night of horror The Crown alleged Ms O'Donnell could be heard saying, "Petero, Petero, oh my god, f---" before Baleinapuka said in an angry tone, "what do you want". Ms O'Donnell said, "look at me, look at me" before screaming. The audio was played to the court after it was captured on a neighbour's surveillance camera. The Crown argued there was a "wealth of forensic evidence" that placed Baleinapuka at the scene during the time Ms O'Donnell was fatally wounded, including his blood, shoe prints and beer bottles. The Crown alleges he cut himself on the knife during the "ferocious" attack. Ms O'Donnell was found dead in the living room of her apartment in a confronting scene that included a lot of blood splatter, smear marks, dripping and pooling. Baleinapuka then bandaged the cuts on his hands and drank beers before he left the apartment. He got into Ms O'Donnell's car and drove down the road before police spotted him due to his erratic driving. He tried to drive off but crashed a short time later and was arrested. Baleinapuka told the jury he did not hear or see who killed Ms O'Donnell, claiming he picked her up from the hallway and moved her to the living room. The court also heard Baleinapuka had told detectives in his interview that there was another man inside the house and that Ms O'Donnell had thrown an item and slapped him. He told the jury he made up those stories. Baleinapuka is due next in court for a sentence hearing on April 22. Full coverage of the case to follow. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/0b08c6a6-d992-49a6-8c9b-bfe33ac911d9.jpg/r0_240_1087_854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg