Heavyweights prepare for multi-round battle

news, latest-news, illawarra-cricket

They're set to face off in next week's Twenty20 grand final, but both Wollongong and Keira have declared their full focus is on Saturday's one-day clash. The two teams will play twice in five days, a 50-overs game at Keira Village before Wednesday's T20 decider at North Dalton Park. The Lighthouse Keepers are riding high after a big victory over Wests in Tuesday's semi-final, while the Lions claimed a four-wicket win over Port Kembla. The silverware might be on offer next week, but Keira captain Dan Constable said Saturday's clash is just as important. "We're focused on going as far into the one-day competition as we can," Constable said. "We want to win that one as much as we want to win the Twenty20 comp. "We just turn up keen to rip in and play our best whenever we're playing. "If we can get up on the weekend, it gives us a bit more confidence for next weekend. If we don't, it gives us more reason to go harder in the final." Read more: Joel King's dream comes true with Socceroos debut Wollongong sit second on the Cricket Illawarra ladder, one point behind Wests and seven points clear of third-placed Keira. With the season ravaged by rain, captain Nathan Loveday recognises how important it is to stay inside the top two. "We're in the top two now, our goal is to stay in the top two," Loveday said. "With how the weather's been, the top two may be important come March and April. "Keira are a good side, we'll have to be on our game and ready to go. "I'm confident we'll put in a good showing and keep the momentum rolling. It's a pretty good place to be at the moment, Wollongong Cricket Club." Saturday's clash is sure to be a high-quality affair, with both teams possessing talented squads. Keira boast a mix of youth and experience, veteran Mitchell Hearn and youngster Rhys Cattle leading the charge. For Wollongong, the return of Lachlan and Duncan Maddinson has contributed to a mid-season surge, while Toby Dodds has starred with both bat and ball. The all-rounder fired an impressive 71 in last Saturday's victory over Balgownie, before claiming 2-22 with the ball. The run of form continued into Sunday's Greater Illawarra Zone Twenty20 tournament, while he took two more wickets in Tuesday's Cricket Illawarra T20 semi-final. "The best thing he's done is added to the bowling," Loveday said. "It's relieved a bit of pressure on him with the bat, allowed him to focus on something else. I hope he keeps going, he's in really good form in the Twenty20s and the one-dayers." With the sun shining, a full round of Cricket Illawarra action is expected to proceed on Saturday. Competition leaders Wests will take on Balgownie, with Corrimal to host a University side desperate to find form. Northern Districts will make the trip to Helensburgh and Dapto are looking to remain inside the top four when they play Port Kembla. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/88d47a0b-2dd4-4184-b949-60c624106860.jpg/r2_196_3832_2360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg