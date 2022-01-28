news, latest-news, Harrison Crowe, Jye Halls, Mollymook, NSW Amateur Championships, Golf NSW, Links Shell Cove, St Michael's

Harrison Crowe says he's ready to eye some overseas opportunities after being declared the 2022 NSW amateur men's champion at Links Shell Cove on Friday. The 20-year-old - who won the Australian Masters of the Amateurs a fortnight ago - put in a dominant performance in the matchplay final to seal a 6&4 victory over Mollymook's Jye Halls. The format for the final was 36 holes, with the St Michael's golfer claiming victory with four holes left. He set up the result by being +5 after the first 18 holes. Crowe joins a distinguished honour board, with past amateur winners including Michael Campbell, Jim Ferrier and Brett Ogle. "It's definitely one that I can tick off the books. I've always wanted to win the state amateur and to do it this week, considering how I started during the strokeplay, it feels awesome - though it probably hasn't sunk in yet. But to have the second win this month feels awesome, it's a pretty perfect start to this year," Crowe said. "Hopefully I can head overseas to the UK and US this year, and pretty much assess where my game's at when I come back. But I've got a big couple of months coming up in Australia, I've got a few pro events coming up, so there's some definitely results that I'd like to post there, and assess again at the end of the year. "I definitely want to get over to the US and hopefully I get my ranking down low enough to play in the US Amateur and some other events over there, and really put my name out there and see how it goes from there." Read more: Hammett survives tough decider to win NSW amateur women's title After trailing by five at the halfway mark, 17-year-old Halls fought back to cut the deficit to three after 21 holes. The pair then halved the next two holes, before Crowe claimed the 24th hole, which set him on course to victory. "I had to turn the screws on him. Every time he gets on the green, he's pretty dangerous when he's got the putter in the hand. So I had to really make sure that I knuckled down and really applied some pressure, and forced him to make putts," Crowe said. "But there's no fear in matchplay. If you hit a bad shot, or make seven or 10, it doesn't matter - you just lose the ball. It comes with a certain bit of mindset for me where I just attack and try to make a birdie on every hole essentially, and that's what I usually do. It's been working out for me recently." Read more: Lack of foul calls a head-scratcher for Hawks Crowe's victory completes a big week of the men's amateur championships in the Illawarra. He is the second major men's winner of the week, after Western Australian Joshua Greer claimed the NSW Medal by winning the strokeplay format on Tuesday. Greer dominated the field on his way to firing eight under, which complemented his opening round of seven under, to record victory.

