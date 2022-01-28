news, latest-news, NSW Amateur Women's Championship, Golf NSW, Sarah Hammett, Shyla Singh, Links Cove, Gold Coast

Sarah Hammett may have claimed the NSW Amateur Women's Championship, but her opponent and good friend Shyla Singh put on a show in Friday's final with a scintillating hole-in-one at Links Shell Cove. The matchplay final was set to be contested over 36 rounds. Singh had trailed by two after 33 rounds but drew level with back-to-back Eagles, including a hole-in-one on the par 3, 14th hole. However, Hammett rallied to claim the next two holes - including a birdie on the 17th - to record a 2&1 victory. Hammett and Singh are both 15 years old and hail from Queensland's Gold Coast, with the pair sharing a long friendship. Hammett joins a distinguished honour board, with past amateur winners including Karrie Webb and Nikki Campbell. "Shyla put up a tough fight, especially with those two Eagles in a row. You can't really do anything about that, I was happy to lose to them. But it was really well played by her," Hammett said. "I was stoked with the way I played today too, it was good. It feels special to win such a big event. The names on the trophy are huge, and it's good to get my name on there as well." Read more: Crowe seals NSW Amateur Men's Championship victory Hammett had entered the five-day tournament as the top women's seed, but was challenged by Singh, with the players even after 18 holes. Hammett had led by two after 12 holes, before her fellow teenager fought back. Singh then jumped ahead by two after 24 holes, before a Hammett par and birdie helped her draw level. Successive birdies saw Hammett gain a crucial two-shot lead after 30 holes, before Singh's back-to-back Eagles dragged her back into the contest. Hammett then grabbed a crucial lead on the 34th, before a birdie on the penultimate hole secured victory. The result capped a big week for Hammett, who also won the championship's stroke play on Tuesday after surviving a sudden-death playoff against Caitlin Peirce at Wollongong Golf Club. "I would like to one day turn professional, but we'll see what happens. I've still got three years of school left," Hammett said. "It's been a big few months playing heaps of tournaments, but things will start to relax now and I can go back to school." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/2d12dacf-a04e-4bbf-8476-71d6c11781d7.jpg/r0_134_2400_1490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg