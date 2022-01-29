There's a lot of emphasis in our society on planning for retirement. There's an expectation that it should be an active and healthy time of our lives. But how much forethought do we give to what follows the early, idealised "golden years"? Throughout a lifetime of working hard, many of us daydream about how we'll spend our days after clocking off for the last time. Upon entering retirement, the more fortuitous among us may get to travel (although COVID has certainly made that more difficult) or pursue a variety of hobbies that had always proven time or cost prohibitive up until this major life milestone. Once we've come out the other side of decades spent paying our bills, raising our families and doing our work, many of us look forward to taking more time for ourselves. The early years of retirement can be a joy as people finally have the time to do more of what they love most. Inevitably, many of us lucky to live long enough will face the transition of needing more and more help to preserve our quality of life. This may come initially in the form of seeking help to maintain the upkeep of our homes and getting to and from appointments or the supermarket. Meal preparation, personal and health care needs are other aspects of our lives that may require added assistance at some stage. The transition from being a totally independent and autonomous member of society to relying on others to ensure our needs are met can be frightening. This can be gradual or a sudden change to the way we live. What makes it even more challenging is that some of us may not be adequately prepared for this time in our lives. A 2018 study commissioned by Absolute Care and Health found that 75 per cent of older Australians have not taken any steps to ensure they will receive their preferred future care. Planning ahead can be hard, but knowing and understanding what support and aged care options are available long before the need arises can have a massive impact on our sense of self-determination and overall life satisfaction. There are three main types of aged care offered in Australia. Residential aged care, also commonly called a nursing home or care home, is for older people who can no longer live independently at home due to increased care needs. As of June 30, 2019,185,000 older people were accessing residential aged care. Another type of aged care program that not as many people may be aware of until they need it is the Commonwealth Home Support Programme. This provides entry-level support at home and can include help with domestic tasks, personal care and social support. Around 821,000 older people were using this program in 2019-20. The Home Care Packages Program is one that more people may be aware of, given it has been a hot topic for debate in government and the media for many years. Essentially, home care provides different levels of aged care services for people in their own home. It supports older people to remain in their home through help with cleaning, cooking and home maintenance, to remain connected to their community through transport and social support and to look after their health through help with personal and clinical care. According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI), between 78 and 81 per cent of Australians aged over 55 (depending on the age cohort) want to live in their own home as they age, making home care a pretty desirable option for many older Australians. Ensuring your home is age friendly is an essential and often overlooked step in preparing for ageing in your own home: are there any obstacles that could be removed, is the home too big for one or two people, are there stairs, is the bathroom easily accessible and safe, could you consider introducing mobility aids and innovative technology to make life easier and safer? Ageing in your own home doesn't necessarily mean staying in the same house you've lived in for years. It could mean downsizing to something more manageable or moving into a retirement village. In a retirement village, you can still live independently while no longer having to manage the upkeep of a privately owned home. Increasingly, newly built or redeveloped retirement villages are incorporating features that together with home care, make it possible for people to age in their own home. Wider doorways ensuring plenty of room for mobility aids, flooring with no trip hazards, accessible bathrooms with a clear line of sight from the bedroom and easy grip door knobs and taps are just some of the many ways that retirement villages are being built to support ageing in place. It is inevitable that some older people will develop complex care needs at some stage of their lives. However, this no longer means that residential aged care is the only option. Australians have one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Men today live nearly 81 years and women live 85 years, both up 25 years from a century ago. So it is well worth investing time in understanding what your options are for when the time comes. More information can be found on myagedcare.gov.au

