THEY may have played their past five games in Wollongong, but Illawarra have had little to enjoy in the way of home cooking. The Wildcats shot 27 free-throws to 11 in Thursday night's victory over the Hawks in Wollongong, with Antonius Cleveland accounting for seven Hawks attempts. Bryce Cotton alone had nine of his 28 points from the foul line. In the paint, star big man Duop Reath was 3-19 from the field in two outings against the Wildcats but has remarkably gone to the line only once (2-2). Across the five games at home, the Hawks have shot 65 free-throws to their opponents' combined 105 from the charity stripe. Even in a convincing victory over Adelaide, the Hawks still shot just 12 free-throws to the 36ers' 23, while they shot 16 to Melbourne United's 23 a week earlier. It hasn't gone unnoticed by Hawks coach Brian Goorjian, who questioned the wide discrepancy in the wake of the loss. "We've played five games here at home now and we're 2-3," Goorjian said. "It's similar to last year, we started the season 4-0 and the foul count [changed]," Goorjian said. "We're at home here, there's not many times you go to Perth and it's 27-11 free-throws [against them]. "Tyler Harvey played 36-37 minutes, he got one free-throw. Justinian Jessup played 34-35 minutes, he got one free-throw. "I think as far as the league goes, we've played a ton of games at home, and we're not getting to the foul line. "The foul line is easy baskets and it's similar to when we played them last time. "I've got to be honest, I'm disappointed in that."

