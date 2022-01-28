news, latest-news,

A domestic violence advocate was "heartbroken" to hear the details of another woman being brutally murdered by her partner but was grateful justice was served. On Thursday, c following a Supreme Court trial. Women Illawarra Inc general manager Michelle Glasgow said it was good justice was served but a horror she was murdered. Read more: Blood on his hands: How a Woonona murderer came undone "To hear another woman lost her life to family and domestic violence in such brutal circumstances is heartbreaking, especially to anyone working in the service," she said. "Our core work is trying to keep women safe. "Hearing there was a conviction is always a positive because in domestic violence cases getting a conviction or outcome is not all that common." Ms Glasgow said is was important for women who were suffering from coercive control, verbal, psychological, emotional or physical violence to know they were never alone. "If women are felling unsafe then it is important they reach out to our service, 1800 RESPECT, the police and they will be pointed in the right direction," she said. "We will provide support whether that is safety planing or advocacy with the police or court. "Families and friends must be advocate for women's experience too and help to recognise the cycle. Read more: 'Sentenced to deep grief' Devastated Woonona family speaks out "People need to understand the the old adage of, 'why doesn't she leave' is not that simple because women could be leaving their home, work and children. "Often they are committed to the relationship and are in love, and have a lot on the line. "We know that women are most at risk from violent assault, being killed or seriously injured when they try or decide to leave or after they have left the relationship. "They need a support network and a safety plan." Ms Glasgow said the community needed to stand against domestic violence becuase women's lives continued to be cut short. "It is everyone's place to stand up and say we will not tolerate domestic violence," she said. "If you know your daughter or friend is experience violence then get information. Be an ally and support her." If you require support contact the RESPECT on 1800 737 732. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/83afd587-154f-4b45-b781-ca0d0e5c31e2.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg