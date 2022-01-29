news, latest-news,

A beaming Angela O'Donnell walks along Woonona Beach, thongs in hand, seemingly without a care in the world. She is with her family - the people she adores most in this world - and she's in her happy place. It's a candid shot-in-time of a woman in her element, and captures a memory Angela's brother Kevin Arrow will cherish for a lifetime. But such memories are also punctuated with profound sadness. Read more: Domestic violence advocate 'heartbroken' over Woonona woman's murder Angela will never again feel the soft sands of Woonona beach between her toes; she will never smell the fresh, salty air that hit her every time she went for a morning swim. Angela's life was cut short on New Year's Eve 2019 in the cruellest possible way. Petero Baleinapuka, the man she thought loved her the most, stabbed her to death in a frenzied attack inside her Campbell Street unit. On Thursday he was found guilty on a charge of murder. It was a violent end to a life that had been lived with compassion and kindness. Angela was born in Orange but grew up at Gosford. The family - three siblings and her parents - moved back to the central west when Angela was in her teens. She excelled in sport, representing the district in hockey, and was school captain at Bathurst High. She studied environmental science at the University of New England, before falling in love and moving to Sydney. She and her now-ex husband established a highly successful construction business and Angela gave birth to two sons, now in their 20s. She returned to her studies almost a decade ago and completed a psychology degree, with honours. She purchased the Woonona unit as a weekender, but soon became enamoured with the area and relocated permanently in early 2019. "She loved the beach location and was really looking forward to a new life at Woonona," Kevin said. "She was very happy with the move she'd made." Kevin described his sister as "generous" and a "bit of a mover and a shaker", saying she had a great love for family and was proud of her sons. Kevin declined to comment on his sister's three-year relationship with her killer, but confirmed the family had only met Baleinapuka once. "We've all been very deeply affected by what has happened," he said. "Even though it's been two years, it's been a really difficult two years." Kevin said the family was relieved at the outcome of the trial and extended his thanks to the tireless work of the Wollongong detectives who investigated the case. Baleinapuka remains behind bars and will face a sentencing hearing in April. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/c3885b37-8a7e-47e7-8646-0bc35b96aac9.jpg/r0_130_4032_2408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg