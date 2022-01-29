news, latest-news,

A man's body has been found on a South Coast beach and another man has been rescued, after a catamaran capsized on Friday evening. A 62-year-old man was found on rocks at Vincentia's Chinamans Beach by a search crew after 1am Saturday. Emergency services were called to Plantation Point at Jervis Bay about 7:15pm on Friday, after reports a catamaran carrying two men had capsized. Police and rescue teams searched for the two men for several hours. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital in a stable condition. The search continued for the second man and just before 2am a body was found on Chinamans Beach. The body is yet to be formally identified, but police believe it is the other missing man, aged 67. Police are investigating the incident and will prepare a report for the coroner. EARLIER: A search is underway on Jervis Bay for a missing catamaran understood to have three people on board. Two rescue boats from Marine Rescue Jervis Bay were looking for the vessel at 8pm on Friday. The alarm was raised by the wife of one of the people on board. NSW Police Force and a vessel from the Royal Australian Navy are involved in the search. - with Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/eb256d4c-03e1-4d96-945a-5745cd2e7963.jpg/r4_47_1751_1034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg