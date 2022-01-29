news, latest-news,

A 20-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into a crash that killed a woman near Currarong, east of Nowra earlier this month. Emergency services were called to Currarong Road, Currarong, just after 10.30am on Saturday, January 1, following reports a Subaru Forester and a Hyundai sedan had collided head-on. The driver of the Subaru - a 26-year-old woman - died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai - a 20-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for minor injuries before being airlifted to Wollongong Hospital as a precaution and underwent mandatory testing. Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene and with the assistance of the Southern Crash Investigation Unit, began investigations into the collision. Following inquiries, the 20-year-old man was issued a future court attendance notice on Friday, January 28, charged with dangerous driving occasioning death (drive manner dangerous) and negligent driving (occasioning death). He is due to appear in Nowra Local Court on Monday, March 14.

