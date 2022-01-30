Shellharbour's Joel King heading abroad in Danish shift

news, latest-news,

From Shellharbour to the world. That's the reality for emerging footballer Joel King after he signed with Danish club Odense BK. The move comes just days after the 21-year-old made his Socceroos debut against Vietnam on Thursday night. Read more: Hawks steady the ship with gritty road win over Taipans King's former club, Sydney FC, has received a six-figure transfer fee as part of the shift. The Shellharbour talent was grateful for the role the Sky Blues played in developing his football and is eager to test himself on the world stage. "It's a life-changing opportunity for me and I am extremely excited by the challenge," King said. "I have loved every minute of my time at Sydney FC playing through the Academy and for the A-League team. "I've learned an incredible amount and without that help from my coaches and teammates I wouldn't have this opportunity. "I will be forever grateful to Sydney FC, my club who I have supported since I was five years old, and I wish everyone continued success." King has enjoyed a bumper 12 months, having played a key role in the Olyroos Tokyo Olympics campaign. That saw him land on the Socceroos radar, a journey that eventually led to his senior Australian debut in Melbourne on Thursday. The defender has also enjoyed considerable success in 75 appearances for Sydney FC, King winning two championships, one premiership and was named A-League Young Player of the Year last season. While the Sky Blues had identified him as a key pillar to build around in future years, coach Steve Corica acknowledged the shift is an opportunity that could not be turned down. "He has been very consistent over the last three years, improving each season and winning trophies," Corica said. "Joel has come through our Academy, played for the first team, represented the Olyroos and made his full debut for the Socceroos. "It has been fantastic to watch his development along this pathway which a lot of young players should aspire to and now he makes the move to Europe. "It's not great timing for us halfway through the season and it doesn't leave us much time to bring in a replacement, but we can't stand in his way. "We are sad to see him go but we are immensely proud of him and what he has achieved with us, so we wish him the best." Odense BK currently sit ninth on the Danish League ladder. King will link up with the team after Australia's World Cup Qualifier against Oman on Wednesday (AEDT).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/81886a19-14cf-4a42-a968-caf8daf5e793.jpg/r0_167_2896_1803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg