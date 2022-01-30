news, latest-news,

A dragon boat crew, paddlers, cyclists and runners have officially launched this year's Shell Cove Shellharbour City Festival of Sport. The annual event will be held on the weekend of March 5-6. The Dragon Boat Challenge will be held at Skiway Park, Oak Flats from 8am on Saturday, March 5. Teams of community, corporate groups, schools and sports teams will battle it out over 200 metres on Lake Illawarra. Teams have until February 18 to register. Read more: Two Shoalhaven beaches rated in Australia's 10 best The new Waterfront Family Ride and Run at Keith Hockey Oval, Shellharbour will be held on Sunday, March 6. People can do a 4km or 9km bike ride travelling north to Little Lake and return, and a 4km walk/run or 8km run travelling south through Shell Cove and the new marina along Shellharbour City's shared pathways. People can do the bike ride or walk/run or a combination of both. Later on Sunday there will be free Outrageous Mini Games at Shellharbour City Stadium from 1 to 3pm. Activities include dodgeball, bubble soccer, basketball and more. This event is free and is suitable for ages 7 to 12 years. Bookings are essential.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/4a29759f-5a89-4fb1-b2e8-15717119257c.jpg/r281_0_3750_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg