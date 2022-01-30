University hit ground running to secure vital Cricket Illawarra win

news, latest-news,

In many ways, Saturday morning felt like the first day of school for Rhys Voysey. Fitting, given the University skipper works as a teacher when he's not tearing through opposition batting line-ups with the new ball. Saturday was Voysey's first match since December, Uni's first three games since the Christmas break washed out. Read more: Shellharbour's Joel King heading abroad in Danish shift But with the sun shining throughout the week, the captain knew his side would finally have the chance to play some cricket. Given the lengthy layoff, Voysey was expecting plenty of rust from his squad. Instead, the fast bowler was pleasantly surprised as University produced a tidy bowling and fielding performance to bowl Corrimal out for 128. The run chase was not trouble-free, but ultimately the defending champions reached their target six down in 38 overs. "It was good to be back out there," Voysey said. "It almost felt like it was round one again, getting ready for cricket on a Saturday. "The next eight weeks are almost a mini competition. There are six or seven teams in the same situation. We've had so many games washed out that everyone is on similar points. "The top three have shot out, but everyone else is bunched together." A Callum Dodds direct hit run out in the opening over set the tone for University's bowling innings. Voysey claimed two wickets, while Angus Cumming snared three. Alex Coetzer led the way with the bat, receiving support in the middle order from Dodds, Matthew Threadgate and Jonathan Rose. With the win secured, Voysey has turned his focus to the sprint to the finals. University will be undermanned next weekend, four players away on Greater Illawarra duties. Given the talent within the squad, Voysey is confident his team, fifth on the ladder, can climb inside the top four. "Callum had a direct hit with the third ball of the game. That got everyone up and about early on and set the standard for the innings,'' Voysey said. "We lost a few more with the bat than we would've liked, but it was good to get a few guys a hit. Next week we have blokes out for rep cricket, so this was a good chance for a few guys to get some runs on the board." University's victory came on an eventful day of Cricket Illawarra action. Keira claimed a confidence-boosting win over Wollongong, captain Dan Constable firing an impressive 86 to lead his side to 7-208. The Lighthouse Keepers could only manage 130 in reply, Troy Coleman claiming four wickets. The two teams will play in Wednesday's Twenty20 final. Sri Lankan international Udara Jayasundara (63*) steered Wests to a nine-wicket victory over Balgownie, while Dapto snuck home against Port Kembla. Having bowled their opponents out for 91, the Canaries struggled with the bat. Ultimately an unbeaten 20 from Cooper Jensen was enough to secure a one-wicket win. Finally, Northern Districts 5-163 claimed a crucial victory over Helensburgh 7-162.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/bd3347cf-b46a-4482-9d0e-9e975355e60f.jpg/r2_184_3595_2214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg