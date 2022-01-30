news, latest-news,

Food and wine lovers will discover an alfresco area full of local eateries, regional producers and markets, with the sound of live music in the air, at the Southern Highlands Food and Wine Festival next month. Local producers and committee members are working hard to get everything ready for the event, which takes place from February 26 to 27, at the Moss Vale Showground. "A new festival committee, of passionate locals, has re-imagined this important regional showcase to make it more enjoyable than ever for people to engage with our growers, winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers," said association President, Jean-Marie Simart. "What a way to start fresh in 2022." Olsson's Salt from Moss Vale is one producer who is ready to dazzle attendees with workshops with foodies like Colin Fassnidge and Tommy Prosser from Berrima Vaulthouse. They will present ideas about sustainable food practices alongside chefs, growers and a sommelier. Tickets are $20 per person for a silver ticket, which includes a wine tasting and an Olsson's salted popcorn bag, and $50 for a gold pass which includes a wine tasting and cheese plate. This does not include the booking fee, or entry to the festival. Sessions can be booked here. Food and wine lovers can purchase a general admission ticket to the festival for $30 per person, which includes a tasting glass and access to all of the market stalls and live music. The VIP experience is $150 per person and includes express access, entry to the VIP marquee and facilities, private parking, a glass of bubbly on arrival, access to all the growers, preferential access to the Porsche in Motion activation and Porsche test drive bookings. But that is not all. VIP ticketholders also get a gift box of Riedell glasses valued at $75, the opportunity to taste the classic Chardonnay Chateau d'Yquem, and a valet service for your purchased wines once you exit. Tickets for the show and the schedule can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/4b6e5348-afd0-434f-93ca-cb6034198020.jpeg/r0_162_4852_2903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg