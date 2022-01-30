news, latest-news,

Shellharbour ratepayers must be spared financially in any response the council chooses in its Supreme Court fight against the NSW Electoral Commission. So says Councillor Kellie Marsh, who may have to recontest her seat, after the failure of the state's online voting system at the December local government elections compromised the result in one of Shellharbour's wards. The NSW Electoral Commission has launched legal action in the Supreme Court seeking a ruling on the validity of results in three local government area elections - Kempsey, Singleton and Ward A in Shellharbour - after the i-Vote system crashed on election day, leaving thousands of people unable to cast their vote. In Shellharbour, independent candidate Kellie Marsh and Labor candidate Maree Edwards were declared victors in Ward A, with the latter holding off independent Shane Bitschkat by just four votes - 54 people registered to vote in Ward A could not do so because the iVote system crashed. Shellharbour Council is holding an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday night to discuss its legal options. Read more: Shell Cove Shellharbour City Festival of Sport launched Cr Marsh plans on declaring a conflict of interest and has encouraged fellow Ward A councillor Maree Edwards to do the same, because they had "some skin in the game". "From a councillor point of view though why should our council or the other two councils potentially be up for tens of thousands of dollars to run a new election because the electoral commission didn't do it properly in the first place," she said. The case will return to the Supreme Court in February. Cr Marsh argued the "systematic, epic failure of the iVote system was the main contention point". "I'm absolutely flabbergasted that we are in this position in the first place because councils and community rely on the electoral commission to do their job and unfortunately in this case it wasn't done because of the systematic failure of iVote," she said. "It's just a horrible situation to be in because they actually declared the wards and then not long thereafter decided that it was off to the Supreme Court . It is just absolutely ludicrous. Read more: Two Shoalhaven beaches rated in Australia's 10 best "Whether the Supreme Court will rule that they want us to go back to another election and put more strain on our community and Ward A , that is a possibility or they could just keep the status quo. We honestly don't know. It is unchartered waters. "At the meeting on Tuesday night, council needs to obviously have a position on this to instruct our counsel which way to go and how to best represent community with it. "From my point of view, it is important we make sure that it doesn't cost another dollar to the ratepayers of Shellharbour." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

