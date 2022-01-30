news, latest-news,

Paramedics were called to Gerroa just before 10.15am this morning following reports a man believed to be in his 40s had broken his ankle. On arrival paramedics worked with lifesavers and Kiama SES volunteers to carry the injured patient from the beach. The man was surfing on a stand-up paddleboard and fractured his lower leg, so was unable to walk from the beach. After the man was treated by paramedics, NSW SES carried him using a mule stretcher, two kilometres from the beach to an ambulance. The man was in a stable condition when transported to Shoalhaven Hospital.

