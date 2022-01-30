coronavirus, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, COVID, COVID-19, pandemic, case numbers, breakdown, postcode

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District recorded 730 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, according to figures from NSW Health. Of the positive tests, 386 were PCR results and 344 RAT results. There is no suburb breakdown available at this time, as the local health district will no longer report local case numbers by LGA and postcode on weekends. Read more: Meet the Wollongong doctor launching her career in her hometown The change was announced Friday, January 28 by the local health district. Local case numbers will still be included in the daily NSW Health update, however the breakdown by postcode will only be available on weekdays. Across the state on Sunday NSW recorded 52 COVID-related deaths. It is the virus' deadliest day in the state and follows on from Saturday's sad tally of 49 deaths. The 52 deaths included 33 men and 19 women. Three were in their 60s, 11 people were in their 70s, 26 people were in their 80s, 11 were aged in their 90s and one was aged more than 100. NSW Health reported 13,524 new COVID-19 cases until 8pm Saturday with 2663 people in hospital, 182 of those are in intensive care. Weekly PCR testing in NSW has fallen to the lowest levels in more than six months as rapid antigen tests now record close to half of all new cases. Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 6032 were reported via the rapid antigen testing system and 7492 were from PCR testing. Of the population aged over 16 years, 95.4 per cent have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94 per cent of people aged 16+ have had two doses. Meanwhile, more than eight million rapid antigen tests have been distributed to over 3000 NSW schools ahead of the start to term one. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/e8a1fb1a-e7f5-4cf0-8d6e-7cb5d22bb3ce.jpg/r2_231_4515_2781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg