Kiama snap Lake Illawarra's run of South Coast dominance

Kiama captain Jaya Hartgerink is optimistic Sunday's historic Twenty20 grand final triumph is just the start of a successful run for the club. The Cavaliers secured a dramatic two-run victory over Lake Illawarra, dethroning the defending champions and the club that has dominated South Coast Cricket for the past four years. Read more: Albion Park flying high after Lake Illawarra upset The win marked Kiama's first first-grade title since 1984. "It's our first first-grade trophy in almost 40 years," Hartgerink said. "It's great to win it and we played pretty well. It's another great thing to beat Lake Illawarra, a great team who have won everything lately. "We're a pretty young club with some terrific young players. There's plenty of upside for us, there's a lot of confidence growing around the group." The match was not without drama as it went down to the final ball. Lake Illawarra required four to win or three to tie, but could only manage a single. Kiama celebrated by throwing the ball in the air, only for the Lakers batsmen to resume running. Ultimately Lake captain Mark Ulcigrai, who was out in the middle at the time, determined the ball was dead and the runs wouldn't stand. "In the heat of the moment, you don't think about what you're doing," Ulcigrai said. "On reflecting on it, the ball would've been dead if they held the ball. "Having time to reflect, Kiama deserved to win, the better side won on the day." Meanwhile, Wollongong took out the inaugural Greater Illawarra Zone Twenty20 competition with a 78-run victory over Port Kembla in Sunday night's final. The Lighthouse Keepers had earlier defeated Northern Districts in a semi-final, Port Kembla overcoming Highlands' Robertson Burrawang in the other semi-final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/d732f56c-607e-4355-8fc4-8ca02f588918.jpg/r3_134_1437_944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg