Bateup enjoys successful Bega Cup carnival

She may have missed out on victory in the big one, but Theresa Bateup has enjoyed a successful Bega Cup carnival. The Kembla trainer recorded two winners, two seconds and a third across the two-day carnival, with Alan and My Alma saluting. Read more: Kiama snap Lake Illawarra's run of South Coast dominance The Guru loomed as the winner late in Sunday's Bega Cup, only to be run down by the Barbara Joseph, Paul and Matt Jones-trained Room Number. The result comes 12 months after Bateup's Golly I'm Lucky finished second in the 2021 Bega Cup, again beaten by a horse from the Joseph/Jones stable. Bateup remained pleased with The Guru's performance, while she predicted My Alma will progress through the grades after winning a maiden on Sunday. "I'm really pleased for this horse and the owners," Bateup told Sky Racing. "He's always been a nice horse, just very immature. He's still learning what it's about, but he's grown up a lot this preparation."

