news, latest-news,

Nerves, tinged with trepidation and excitement is real for parents and students alike heading into the start of the 2022 school year. On the back of a pandemic which will see teachers in masks welcome students back in the classroom this week, many parents also have real concerns about the falling education standards across the country. New research from the Origin Energy Foundation found nearly 80 percent of parents were concerned about their children's education progress as a result of the past 18 months. The Origin Energy Foundation's Good Education Report found that underlying issues in education have been compounded by the pandemic. It stated 65 per cent of Australians believed students required much catching up as a result of the pandemic as well as greater emotional and psychological support in years to come. Read more: School reforms urged as teachers stretched Southern Highlands mother of four Sophie Westlake identified with a lot of the report's finding. Three of the Kangaloon scientist's children are in either primary or high school this year. "Like every other mum and dad we are anxious, nervous, excited for them to go back to school tomorrow," Mrs Westlake said. "There has obviously been impediments for them over the years with numerous lockdowns. But we've all had our Rapid Antigen Tests and are really excited about tomorrow and the start of the 2022 school year. "My husband and I are really keen for our kids to be back doing face-to-face learning and sinking their teeth into those extra-curricular activities like sport and drama, they've really missed out on over the last two years." Mrs Westlake, who along with her family created Virosol, a household disinfectant that kills COVID-19, said the pandemic had definitely stifled the educational progress of many students. She stated her two middle children, Winter, 10 and 14-year-old Ethan really struggled with not seeing their friends and missing out on the social side of school. The Westlakes took it upon themselves to ensure their children weren't left behind educationally by going through the entire Year 4 syllabus again with Winer during the school holidays, and organising extra tuition support for Ethan. Their eldest child Emilie-Rose actually thrived during the pandemic. Mrs Westlake said the 17-year-old did an accelerated HSC last year, scoring 95 per cent. Read more: Ludicrous: Shellharbour councillor hits out at NSW Electoral Commission "I'm not alarmist. I think the reality is that you have to treat all children as individuals. I do believe however the report findings are really important data moving forward," she said. "We are not quite sure what the future holds, we may be subject to lockdowns again in the future and having to go back to online learning. "Hopefully this research will help us finetune that online learning experience. I think it is also a good opportunity for parents to have a conversation about 'oh what do we need to do as parents when our kids are home? Do we need to provide extra support to help them catch up or just be more engaged when they are home?'." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/6dd9e7aa-f2d2-4c9d-b465-db996d8121a2.JPG/r9_198_3701_2284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg