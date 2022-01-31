Perfect conditions on menu for emerging Illawarra surfers

news, latest-news,

Rarely do junior surfers have the opportunity to surf perfectly formed waves. But for a group of talented Illawarra youngsters, that's exactly what was on the agenda when they travelled to Melbourne's Urbnsurf facility last week. The future stars were part of the Surfing NSW Junior High-Performance team that had the chance to take to the man-made waves at Australia's first surfing wave pool. Read more: Hawks sticking solid during NBL road stretch Overall, seven Illawarra surfers made the trip to Melbourne, a group that included Samuel Lowe, Keira Buckpitt, Mannix Squiers and Lucy Darragh. The differences between natural and man-made conditions were quickly identified, every wave perfectly formed and ready to surf. "Today's been so fun," Lowe said. "I feel like it's been so much more tiring, not having the ability to sit out the back and wait. "Every wave just keeps coming at you, you can get a bit of repetition in with your surfing. "I've been seeing so many kids do progressive aerial surfing on the barrel waves. It's been pretty cool seeing them push the limits of the waves." The Illawarra youngsters are looking to use the trip to Melbourne as a platform for a busy year ahead. Lowe is aiming high, the Wollongong product's goal to win the 2022 Australian Championships and book a place at the World Titles. Elite level surfing is also on Oceanna Rogers' mind after taking out last year's NSW Championships. The Shell Cove teen is looking to contest a number of World Surf League Qualifying Series events throughout the year. With the ultimate goal to make the world tour, Rogers views the QS as an important stepping stone. "I'm going to go for the QS this year," Rogers said. "We'll also do the regular regionals and hopefully get to state and possibly make it to Aussies. "QS will have older girls involved, trying to get to the Challenger Series to get on to the world tour. "It will be a good experience surfing older girls with different levels of surfing and to get on to the tour." Lowe has impressed in recent years, finishing fourth at November's NSW Titles, however his skills extend beyond competitive events. The teenager recently rescued a rock fisherman at South Wollongong beach. Lowe credited the skills learnt at a Surfing NSW surfers rescue program for helping him save the man's life. "I've done one rescue off the rocks," Lowe said. "A rock fisherman fell in, it was pretty scary. It was after I did the course, I knew what to do and how to keep him afloat without putting myself in danger. "I reckon he would've drowned, he was a fairly big guy, so he didn't know how to swim. "It felt like I was lucky that I did the surfers rescue course and I knew what to do. If I hadn't done that, I probably would've panicked and he could've drowned me because he was panicking. "Luckily I knew to give him my board and let him save himself because I knew how to swim."

