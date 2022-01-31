Jonathan Goerlach opens season, begins journey to Commonwealth Games

news, latest-news,

It's early days, but Jonathan Goerlach is confident he's on-track to race for gold at the Commonwealth Games. The para-triathlete experienced a disrupted preparation for last year's delayed Tokyo Paralympics, changing coaches just four months out from the Games. Read more: Wright makes impressive start in historic WSL Pipeline event Goerlach, who competes in a classification for athletes with impaired vision, also changed his guide in the run to Tokyo. Having now settled in, the Wollongong-based talent is confident he's on track for Birmingham. "Now I've got this team around us, training's been really good," Goerlach said. "We're all in the local area, I feel like I'm training well. "As a para-athlete it's quite hard with training because you've got to get that life-balance with work. We all have to work, we don't earn prize money, and then there's my partner, step kids, just general life. "All those things elite athletes don't normally think about, it's been tricky the last few months." Goerlach made his return to racing at last week's Wollongong Aquathon, his first event since finishing eighth at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 39-year-old will knuckle down at training over the coming months before a planned trip to Japan in May and the European racing season from June to August. Once there, Goerlach will have his eyes firmly on winning gold at the Commonwealth Games. "I feel I'm on track but it's hard to know when you're not racing," Goerlach said. "You've got to get race fit and it's the race that tells you where you're at."

