The school holidays may have ended this week but summer activities for the kids have not, with water play throughout February in Shellharbour. The annual "inflatables" are visiting various pools in the southern Illawarra with giant slides and obstacle courses bringing fun for children up to the age of 14. Read more: Wollongong's Jack is looking for love on MAFS 2022 The inflatables will visit Warilla Pool this Saturday from 1pm to 3pm, February 5, before travelling to Albion Park Pool on Saturday February 12 and then the Oak Flats Pool on Saturday February 19. There's no minimum age requirement to join in the fun, but children will need to be able to swim at least 25 metres unaided, while kids with floatation devices (eg. arm floaties) won't be allowed onto the inflatable course. Normal pool entry fees apply, but families needn't worry about making a booking. Read more: Port Kembla Pool will host a new theatrical show with a live band The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

