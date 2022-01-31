Wright makes impressive start in historic WSL Pipeline event

news, latest-news,

She's admitted the conditions at Pipeline are scary, but you wouldn't know it from watching Tyler Wright surf on the opening day of the historic Billabong Pro. The event marks the first time women have competed in a full World Surf League competition at the famed break in Hawaii. Read more: Perfect conditions on menu for emerging Illawarra surfers Culburra's Wright made the most of the conditions to comfortably win her first round heat. Fellow Illawarra product Sally Fitzgibbons was also safely through to the round of 16. The event is expected to resume on Tuesday (AEDT), with Owen Wright due to contest a round of 32 heat in the men's competition. Tyler's experience at Pipeline is limited, but she is remaining focused despite the tough conditions. "Honestly, I'm scared as," Wright said. "But I'm here for it, I love it, I'm trying to be as calculated as I can. "This is kind of like a marathon event. You're going to get hit at some point, it's how to take those impacts and bounce back. "I'm doing everything I can rehab wise to stay fresh, but definitely, I am scared."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/de7febfa-9426-40da-bbab-690d1763cd43.jpg/r2_248_4848_2986_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg