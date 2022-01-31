news, latest-news,

This year's back-to-school routine has had a few surprises for even the most experienced parents. Plans for a COVID-safe return to face-to-face learning were announced little more than a week before students were due back on school grounds, but Cringila Public School principal Amanda Giles said parents and students took the changes in stride. "It's been a very smooth process - our families have been fantastic at following what we've asked them to do," she said. "Coming back to school is a really exciting time for children and the best place for children to learn and socialise is school." A swathe of measures have been introduced to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools as much as possible. All teachers are fully vaccinated, and many boosted; teachers will wear masks and socially distance from one another; students will be offered masks and kept within year-groups at meal and play times. Hand sanitiser is readily available on school grounds and classrooms will be kept ventilated, with learning taking place outside in courtyard areas when possible. Students will also be required to take RAT tests twice a week. Ms Giles said more than 85 per cent of families at her school had picked up their first two weeks' supply of tests by lunchtime yesterday. "We provided explainers of how to administer the tests to children for those who needed it," she said. "I have had a couple of parents raise concerns because it will be invasive for some of our students - it's important to be really calm and talk to them about what's going to happen first. "Make it very simple, don't make a big deal of it and be gentle when administering the test. "Most families know it's what we have to do to keep kids safe and are happy to go along with it." She said while it was inevitable COVID would affect schools, there were now measures in place to arrange alternate teachers should the need arise. "We hope it doesn't happen, but if it does students will always have a teacher on their class, even if it's a different teacher than usual."

