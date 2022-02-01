Illawarra Blue Stars impress at NSW Country Championships

news, latest-news,

The NSW Country titles produced some outstanding results and some came from Illawarra Blue Star athletes. Held in Maitland on the newly re-constructed track, athletes were treated to a complex that provided first class facilities, but a wind that kept coming down the straight prevented fast times. Blue Stars were down a little on numbers due to late withdrawals, some suffering from injuries and others from illness. Favourite for the high jump and possibly long jump and also a very important member of the club's open mens relay Corey Williams was a late withdrawal as was Chris Devery who is making a comeback to long jumping. Read more: Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd working together to lead Dragons charge Javelin champion Alex del Popolo also withdrew due to injury but has travelled to Canberra on the weekend and has taken out the ACT under 20 title. He now will concentrate on the NSW title going up in a few weeks. Del Popolo has moved up an age and also has also changed weights but his progression in this event has been outstanding. Stand outs at Country was the win of open sprinter Lachlan Parry who chose to compete in his first Country Masters titles and came home with gold in both the 100 and 200 metres in the 30plus age bracket. Jonty Faulkner made the transition to open mens sprints and coming home with 3rd in both the 100m and 200m, a great preparation for coming up state and Australian titles where he will contest the under 23 age bracket. Great to see sprinters Gianna Mogentale make a return to Country after 3 years, while masters champ, John Lamb competed this season after missing last season, and having a great 2022 titles. Ashlyn Adams was a happy young hurdler, recording a national qualifying time for the short hurdles whilst older sister has made the move to the longer 400 hurdles with success. Outstanding were the clubs women's masters in the field events, a group who dominated the hammer throw in their divisions. Newcomers to the club had their first taste of Country and competed at a very high level showing they will be a force as their careers continue with IBS. The club's senior women took part in as many events as they could and finished the titles with medals but most importantly showed great sportsmanship and determination in all events they contested showing a great example to the younger members of the club. The camaraderie of the club's members and supporters was one of the highlights of the meet showing great support to all athletes and assisting with tents and facilities to support our members. A very special thank you to all involved. Meanwhile some of the club's members, who missed country ventured down to ACT titles, and competed with great success, del Popolo taking out the under 20 mens javelin. Middle distance athlete Joshua Baulch running a great 800m to record 1min 55.71, and now sets him up nicely for the NSW titles. A talented 400/800 he also ran a good 49.44 in the 400m, showing he is near to his best. Female sprinter Lauren Percival has taken out 5th overall in the under 20 ACT Titles, showing that she too is back on track . At the time of print, the second day of the act titles is yet to take place, but IBS will have more athletes on the track for second day. Now into the major part of the summer season, major events will now be conducted with Country leading the way, followed by state open and under 23 followed by state youth titles and then onto state masters. The club has a number of athletes who have qualified for national titles in March and will be looking at strong performances in all these coming events. See web site ANSW for all information on these coming major events.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/0cbc3e7b-ba0d-4aea-af31-3fa668768862.jpg/r0_7_1080_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg