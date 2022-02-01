subscribers-only,

Your correspondent, Jason Warren, passes a very accurate assessment of the way things develop over the years in every business that exists. A taxi plate in the Illawarra area was once a licence to print money. Business preys on business until in the end only the most successful one is left standing. Corrimal alone boasted 14 video rental outlets ranging from shops to garages. Leading Edge at Thirroul brought down the final curtain on video outlets. Remember that this was always well run. Governments don't give a tinker's cuss about business practices, in fact they sold off the profitable electricity, banking, communications and airports businesses to bigger companies to the detriment of every Australian taxpayer. They closed thousands of kilometres of railway lines to help their mates in the transport industry. Every business is a risky business, and there is no second prize. Dave Cox, Corrimal While comparing Coles and Bunnings to the closure of small businesses is somewhat true there is a difference. It would be a closer analogy to imagine the outcry from Qantas and Virgin airlines if the government suddenly allowed another overseas airline to gain access to Australian airways without any landing fees or charges. This is basically what has happened to the taxi industry where overseas conglomerates have gained access without the requirements that are asked of the individual taxi owners. If the government had been fair and understanding they would have reimbursed all cabbies their licence fees and let them operate on a level playing field which is all they are asking for. The question I have is what is going to happen to those that are wheelchair bound? Who is going to supply the transport for them? Try and get an Uber for that. I believe the government should revisit their decision and hold a proper review on all aspects and consequences of a destroyed taxi industry. Darryl Glover, Mt Warrigal Although $1b in funding for our precious Great Barrier Reef is most welcome, the motives of the Morrison government deserve scrutiny. First, the timing of the announcement prior to an election, and just before a report to UNESCO on the reef's protection is due, seems a deliberate and purposeful attempt to win votes and avoid an 'in danger' listing. Second, the cynical among us could call the proposed conservation projects evasive as they are treating the symptoms and not the true cause of the reef's plight: climate change. Despite Morrison's assertion that the Great Barrier Reef is the "best managed reef in the world", the reef will remain 'in danger' until our governmental leaders address climate change. Amy Hiller, Kew

