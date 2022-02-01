news, latest-news, Wollongong United, Billy Tsovolos, IPL, Illawarra Premier League, Luke Wilkshire, Wollongong Wolves, NSW NPL

Just weeks out from the Premier League beginning, Wollongong United will continue to ramp up preparations when they face one of the Illawarra's top sides in a friendly on Wednesday night. Billy Tsovolos's men have played various trials in the lead-up to the IPL kicking off in late February, with United set to next take on NSW NPL club Wollongong Wolves at Macedonia Park. Tsovolos, who took over the reins from head coach Oli Vrtkovski last October, said it would be a great outing for his players. "They're a quality team, one of the best teams in the country outside the A-League I suppose. They've added a few good players to their squad this year, so it will obviously be a challenge for us," United's mentor said. "But it doesn't really matter who we're playing at the moment, it's all about gaining fitness at this time of the year. We're just working on getting fit and focusing on round one." Read more: Bailey unveiled as Olympic's new head coach As the countdown continues until their IPL season opener against Port Kembla on Saturday, February 26, Tsovolos is keen to keep giving the club's youth as much game time as possible. "Kyah Jovanovski's played a fair bit of football for us so far. Guys like James Stojanovski, Rene Vescio and Josh Correia have been playing football with us for the last year or so, and they've kicked on and all done well," he said. "We've rotated the boys around a fair bit and we've been giving some of our young kids a go. We're slowing starting to work out what our best 12 or 11 players are. It's about giving everyone a chance to impress during the next few games."

