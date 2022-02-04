news, latest-news,

When Silvana Stojanovski said goodbye to her dad last year, she wanted his funeral to be just right. As well as being faithful to his Macedonian heritage, Silvana wanted the service to reflect her dad's life. According to the Australian Funeral Industry State of the Nation report, Ms Stojanovski is among a growing number of people who want more personal and culturally appropriate funerals. "Australian funeral preferences have changed significantly," the report said. "Aussies today value more intimate and non-traditional ceremonies, to say goodbye." Read more: Zeuses Souvla is serving Greek food just like Mum made it Funeral providers in the Illawarra are taking those considerations on board. A spokesperson for Tender funerals said they saw a clear trend towards funerals that were tailored to families and communities. "They want to have a funeral that's appropriate for their person," they said. "As a provider you don't want people to feel they've pushed themselves to fulfil an expectation that doesn't carry meaning to them. Death is a very ordinary part of life, but it can be an opportunity for a transformative process if you're allowed to be in it." Edwina Ellicott, of H.Parsons Funerals, said their business had seen the shift. "This may mean taking a coffin home to decorate with handprints or write personal messages or poems on it before the service," she said. "It may also mean personally participating in the preparation of their loved one in our mortuary. Preparation may involve helping with the washing or dressing, or holding a viewing prior to the service. "In many religions and cultures, these rituals are traditional, and as we increasingly understand the benefits of these practices in the grieving process, more and more people are opting in." Ms Stojanovski said her dad's funeral was a perfect blend of tradition and personalised moments. "After dad's diagnosis with stage four cancer he had told my oldest brother and I that he wanted to be buried in an ocean blue suit," she said. "I managed to find him an ocean blue suit. The night before the priest said his prayers while close family paid their respects. Some left little gifts in his coffin. I put a tiny bottle of rakia for him as Dad loved his rakia. "Rankins Funerals also presented a slideshow of Dad's life. He was such a handsome man and the photos portrayed his life so well. "The priest, Pope Rade, held a lovely service at Sveti Kliment Ohridski Macedonian Orthodox Church in Port Kembla. I gave the eulogy which is not usually done at Macedonian funerals, but it meant a lot to me. "Watching my husband and boys take on the role as pallbearers, I knew Dad would be proud. I am sure he was watching down on us."

