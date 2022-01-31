news, latest-news,

Every so often parts of the Illawarra coastline are transformed into an irridescent blue, known as bioluminescence. The secrets of this gorgeous phenomenon will be revealed as part of an online nature series through Shellharbour Library, with bioluminescence enthusiast and photographer David Finlay sharing his knowledge of the living organism on February 10. Read more: Inflatable fun for kids at Shellharbour pools in February Participants will learn about glowing fungi, flashing fireflies, and glittering sea sparkles - as seen at Shell Cove Marina in December 2021. The free talk will be hosted online on Thursday February 10 at 6pm. They are designed for adults and older children and allow the opportunity to hear from presenters involved in environmental conservation and research, nature photography and wildlife care. Read more: Wollongong DJ stops two brides' worst nightmare Shellharbour City Mayor, Chris Homer, said the event was a wonderful opportunity for people to learn more about our environment and its incredible features. Register here: https://libraries.shellharbour.nsw.gov.au/event/bioluminescence-nature-aglow The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/6a9822ff-c972-40a6-9eaf-a0a295558b57.jpg/r0_65_1280_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg