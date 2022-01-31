news, latest-news, Xavier Cooks, Sydney Kings, NBL, Perth Wildcats, Matt Hodgson, Dejan Vasiljevic, Game Review Panel

Illawarra product Xavier Cooks is among five players invited to make a submission to the NBL's Game Review Panel as the fallout continues from Sunday's melee between the Kings and Wildcats at Qudos Bank Arena. Sydney prevailed 96-81, but the game was marred by an ugly incident during the third quarter, when Perth centre Matt Hodgson was ejected from the game after forcefully pushing opponent Dejan Vasiljevic twice in the face following a verbal altercation between the pair. The incident was followed by a scuffle, with both coaches running on court to halt their players from getting further involved. Cooks received an unsportsmanlike foul after the incident. Read more: Hawks sticking solid during road stretch On Monday afternoon, the NBL announced that Hodgson (striking twice and engaging in melee/brawl) and Cooks (unduly rough play and engaging in melee/brawl), along with Cooks' teammates Jarell Martin (unruly rough play and engaging in melee/brawl), Wani Swaka Lo Buluk (engaging in melee/brawl) and Jaylen Adams (engaging in melee/brawl) were facing an array of charges. The five players have 24 hours to respond to the NBL's Game Review Panel.

