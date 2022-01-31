news, latest-news,

Those who tuned in to the first episode of Married At First Sight this evening hoping to see local Wollongong boy Jack in a starring role would have been left disappointed, with the 26-year-old getting exactly four seconds of screen time. We saw Jack as he met the other grooms at their bucks party, and we definitely recognised his voice in the opening scenes when he told us wants to meet someone who will hopefully be my partner forever. But alas, we'll have to wait for another night to see who he's been matched with. Tonight, we did however see the marriages of the "oldies" of the group, executive assistant Selin and pro-wrestler Anthony, and feisty operations manager Tamara with down-on-his-luck hospitality manager Brent. Selin and Anthony are already frontrunners for my favourite couple. They're so cute together, have some pretty electric chemistry and both seem to have a good head on their respective shoulders. The same can't be said for Tamara and Brent. Not sure the marriage is off to the best start when you describe your wife as a "psychopath", but I'm a MAFS virgin, so who am I to know? And the obsession with the feet! These two are going to be trouble ... As the episode closes out, I think back to the words the show's clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla said at the start: "If you truly commit to this experience, I promise it will be worth it." I know she means the couples, but maybe she's trying to make the same promise to the audience.

